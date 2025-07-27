Choreo LLC Reduces Position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,530,000 after purchasing an additional 524,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,726,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,896,000 after purchasing an additional 245,535 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.42.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

