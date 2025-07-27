Choreo LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.