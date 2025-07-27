Choreo LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,775,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,229,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 771,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,324,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 58,570.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,540,000 after purchasing an additional 696,403 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8%

MLM opened at $586.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $555.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

