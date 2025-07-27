Choreo LLC Sells 3,627 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,726,000 after acquiring an additional 121,219 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,009,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

