Choreo LLC Sells 4,565 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMFG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE SMFG opened at $16.22 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.