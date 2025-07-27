Choreo LLC Sells 663 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,458.49. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.59. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 1-year low of $83.09 and a 1-year high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

