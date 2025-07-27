Choreo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,345 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CRH by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after buying an additional 3,108,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CRH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,830,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,818,000 after buying an additional 221,038 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,813,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,352,000 after buying an additional 1,458,303 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

