Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Price

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $348.00 to $368.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $313.92 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $322.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

