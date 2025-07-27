Coastline Trust Co Sells 25,732 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25,732 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.4% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $174.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.