Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1,131.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.50) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

