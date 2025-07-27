Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Cut to $3.20 by Analysts at UBS Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $3.50 to $3.20 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CYH. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.74.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

CYH stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.06. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

