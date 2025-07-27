Contrasting Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) & Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Graphic Packaging and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphic Packaging 7.15% 23.68% 6.35% Amcor 5.99% 26.49% 6.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Graphic Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Graphic Packaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Amcor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphic Packaging $8.81 billion 0.80 $658.00 million $2.05 11.38 Amcor $13.64 billion 1.03 $730.00 million $0.56 17.40

This table compares Graphic Packaging and Amcor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Graphic Packaging. Graphic Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amcor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Graphic Packaging has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Graphic Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Amcor pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Graphic Packaging pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amcor pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Graphic Packaging has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Amcor has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Amcor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Graphic Packaging and Amcor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphic Packaging 0 5 4 0 2.44 Amcor 0 2 8 0 2.80

Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus price target of $26.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.03%. Amcor has a consensus price target of $11.51, indicating a potential upside of 18.16%. Given Amcor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amcor is more favorable than Graphic Packaging.

Summary

Amcor beats Graphic Packaging on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers unbleached, bleached, and recycled paperboard to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers. It also provides paperboard packaging products for consumer packaged goods companies; and cups, lids, and food containers for foodservice companies and quick-service restaurants serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets, including healthcare and beauty. The company also designs, manufactures, and installs specialized packaging machines. The company sells its products through sales offices, as well as through broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for various beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

