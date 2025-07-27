Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.52, but opened at $25.28. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 10,164 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTMX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTMX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the first quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

