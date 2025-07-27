Councilmark Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $811.73 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $769.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $771.95 and a 200 day moving average of $800.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

