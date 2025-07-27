Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at UBS Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COUR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Coursera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coursera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Coursera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coursera

Coursera Trading Up 36.9%

Shares of COUR stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. Coursera has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,659.04. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $52,773.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 293,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,633.20. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock worth $211,087 in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $183,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 165.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 39,385 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital lifted its position in Coursera by 152.8% during the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.