Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE:COUR opened at $12.43 on Friday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,160.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.20. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $52,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 293,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,633.20. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $211,087 over the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,848.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

