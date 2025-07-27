Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 29558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Get Criteo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Criteo

Criteo Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $39,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,282.80. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $32,989.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 130,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,902.68. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,707 shares of company stock worth $351,786. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 1,376.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,511,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,372,000 after purchasing an additional 104,138 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,329,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,320,000 after purchasing an additional 532,879 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.