Critical Review: Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) and Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vestas Wind Systems AS and Eaton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vestas Wind Systems AS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind Systems AS 1 0 1 2 3.00 Eaton 0 6 14 0 2.70

Eaton has a consensus price target of $377.89, suggesting a potential downside of 3.67%. Given Eaton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eaton is more favorable than Vestas Wind Systems AS.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Vestas Wind Systems AS has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems AS and Eaton”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind Systems AS $18.72 billion 1.06 $539.97 million $0.20 32.65 Eaton $24.88 billion 6.17 $3.79 billion $9.91 39.59

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than Vestas Wind Systems AS. Vestas Wind Systems AS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vestas Wind Systems AS pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Eaton pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Vestas Wind Systems AS pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems AS and Eaton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind Systems AS 3.15% 17.84% 2.36% Eaton 15.55% 23.41% 11.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Eaton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eaton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eaton beats Vestas Wind Systems AS on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems. Its Aerospace segment offers pumps, motors, hydraulic power units, hoses and fittings, and electro-hydraulic pumps; valves, cylinders, electronic controls, electromechanical actuators, sensors, aircraft flap and slat systems, and nose wheel steering systems; hose, thermoplastic tubing products, fittings, adapters, couplings, and sealing and ducting products; air-to-air refueling systems, fuel pumps, fuel inerting products, sensors, and adapters and regulators; oxygen generation system, payload carriages, and thermal management products; and wiring connectors and cables, as well as hydraulic and bag filters, strainers and cartridges, and golf grips for manufacturers of commercial and military aircraft, and related after-market customers, as well as industrial applications. The company’s Vehicle segment offers transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, and fuel vapor components for the vehicle industry. Its eMobility segment provides voltage inverters, converters, fuses, circuit protection units, vehicle controls, power distribution systems, fuel tank isolation valves, and commercial vehicle hybrid systems. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1911 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.