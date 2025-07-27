Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $109.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

