CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CSX by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 13,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 42,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

