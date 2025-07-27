CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Stock Up 2.2%

CSX opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

