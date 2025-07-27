CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 61.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

