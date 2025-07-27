CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Argus set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

CSX Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.76 on Thursday. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in CSX by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 61.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

