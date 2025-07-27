Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,410 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.35% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $38,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $25,964,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $16,580,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,067,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 837,554 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

