Cwm LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 149.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Graco by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%. Graco’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

