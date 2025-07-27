Cwm LLC Acquires 1,798 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 165.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $273.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.17 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BankUnited news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $764,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,210.44. The trade was a 27.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $34,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $499,785.88. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

