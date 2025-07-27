Cwm LLC Acquires 2,633 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. TD Cowen cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $552,413.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,806.80. The trade was a 17.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $122,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 158,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,450.30. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 788,368 shares of company stock worth $42,410,254. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

