Cwm LLC Acquires 737 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 896 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.71.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.9%

WYNN stock opened at $109.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.98.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

