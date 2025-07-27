Cwm LLC Buys 2,007 Shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 46,559 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBWM stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $775.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

MBWM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $47.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

