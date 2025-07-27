Cwm LLC Buys 3,908 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Celsius by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4,164.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 14.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $5,691,283.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,169,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,353,502.80. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 562,974 shares of company stock worth $25,758,418. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CELH opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 145.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

