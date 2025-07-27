Cwm LLC Buys 635 Shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 567,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 44,769 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invitation Home by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,213 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Home Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. This trade represents a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

