Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Relx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 39,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Relx by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $52.71 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

