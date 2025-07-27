Cwm LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $100.55. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $105.84.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
