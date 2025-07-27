Cwm LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,889,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 817,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,459,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,178,000 after buying an additional 813,660 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,112,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,480,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,916,000 after buying an additional 246,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 167,497 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.