Cwm LLC Has $232,000 Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.