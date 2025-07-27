Cwm LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 835.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth $214,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 70.3% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $104.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $789.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

