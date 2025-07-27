Cwm LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mobile Infrastructure were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. No Street GP LP boosted its position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 24,296,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 92,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 32,995 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 105,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobile Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Mobile Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Mobile Infrastructure Price Performance

BEEP opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.57. Mobile Infrastructure Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Mobile Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.