Cwm LLC Has $269,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,670,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,998,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,491.99. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CWT opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.