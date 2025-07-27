Cwm LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

