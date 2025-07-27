Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Investors Inc raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

