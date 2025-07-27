Cwm LLC Increases Position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANH)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JANH opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (JANH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

