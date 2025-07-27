Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 404.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,546 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $134,362.80. Following the sale, the director owned 101,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,415.03. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $442,022.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,042.60. The trade was a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.32. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.