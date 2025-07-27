Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 570.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $56.08 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $591.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

