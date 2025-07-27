Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Itron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Itron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $60,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,357.45. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $107,823.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,272,391.80. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,905 shares of company stock worth $2,439,202 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $137.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.25.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itron from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

