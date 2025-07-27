Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 3,915 JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

JPEF opened at $71.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $55.46 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

