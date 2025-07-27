Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,742.24. The trade was a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. The trade was a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

