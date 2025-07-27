Cwm LLC Raises Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 46.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $62.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $622.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 71.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

