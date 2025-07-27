Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,227,000 after acquiring an additional 768,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,460,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,520 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129,647 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $17,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $189.60 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $192.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.26.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $84,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,842.25. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $83,781.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,496.50. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

