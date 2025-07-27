Cwm LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

