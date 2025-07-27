Cwm LLC Sells 692 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BHP Group by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,043,000 after buying an additional 846,963 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1,898.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 672,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,878,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,574,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $8,734,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $53.17 on Friday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHP. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

